5,137 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.35. 2,099,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.24. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

