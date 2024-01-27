9,510 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $657,826,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.07. 5,022,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

