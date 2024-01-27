9,964 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 1,185,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,189. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

