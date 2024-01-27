Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Cap of $73.96 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $73.96 million and $14.37 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

