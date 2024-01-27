accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of ACSO traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 524 ($6.66). The stock had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,852. The firm has a market cap of £219.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,030.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 509 ($6.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 858 ($10.90). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 622.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

