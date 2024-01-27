accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of ACSO traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 524 ($6.66). The stock had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,852. The firm has a market cap of £219.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,030.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 509 ($6.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 858 ($10.90). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 622.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53.
