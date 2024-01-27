Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 3,824 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $638,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.36. The stock had a trading volume of 503,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.95 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

