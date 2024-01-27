Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 4,010 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.