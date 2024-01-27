Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,877 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,991. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

