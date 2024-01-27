Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.93. 990,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,144. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

