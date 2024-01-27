Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.21. 6,724,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

