Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 305.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $767.56. 197,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,597. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $690.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $768.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.69.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock worth $25,352,445. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

