Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 18,658 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $80.94. 846,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

