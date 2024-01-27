Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 21,629 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $124.54. 3,715,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,814. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

