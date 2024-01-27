Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,245 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.