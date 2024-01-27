Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,561 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Schlumberger by 156.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 179.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,242 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,165,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,284. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

