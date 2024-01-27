Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Acquires $7,500,000.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 697,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

