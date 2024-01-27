ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.45. ADT shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 847,234 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.03%.

ADT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in ADT by 824.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ADT by 88.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

