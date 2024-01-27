Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. New Street Research currently has $215.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.79, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

