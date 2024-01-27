AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.14% of AdvanSix worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.33. 123,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,610. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $709.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $322.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

