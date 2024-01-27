aelf (ELF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.21 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. aelf has a market capitalization of $430.53 million and $14.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,767,545 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.