Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Aemetis stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 30,140.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

