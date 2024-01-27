Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.62.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %
AEVA opened at $0.85 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,089.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.
