Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.55% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $25,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.72. 126,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

