Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 65,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 73,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $130.99. 1,319,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

