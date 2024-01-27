Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider James William Burns Sells 1,708 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

