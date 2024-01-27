AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CFO Sells $98,500.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,644,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.