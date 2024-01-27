Aion Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $140.49 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00132752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000105 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

