AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
AJ Bell Stock Performance
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.
Insider Transactions at AJ Bell
In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85), for a total value of £56,727.66 ($72,080.89). Corporate insiders own 35.17% of the company’s stock.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
