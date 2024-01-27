Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 769,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,393. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

