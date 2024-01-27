Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-5.00 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.