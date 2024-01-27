Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. 2,692,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

