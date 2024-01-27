Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $280.32 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 245,448,099 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

