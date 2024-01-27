Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stock Holdings Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,460 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,197. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.216 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

