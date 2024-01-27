Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $42.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,553,839 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.