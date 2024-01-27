Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.65. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 52,419 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $48,650 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 257,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

