Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE AAU remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. 82,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,564. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

