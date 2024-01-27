Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,014 shares of company stock valued at $904,060. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after buying an additional 142,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

