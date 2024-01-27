Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,758,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $158,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 7,242,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

