Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.10 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

