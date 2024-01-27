Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.
AMAL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 118,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $797.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 190.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
