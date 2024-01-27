Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 118,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,267. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $797.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,167.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,599 shares of company stock valued at $473,066. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.