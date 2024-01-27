American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.39

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 2401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

