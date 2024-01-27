American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.0 million-$40.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.4 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,729. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

