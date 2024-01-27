American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

AMT traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,776. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

