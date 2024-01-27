Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

