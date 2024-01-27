Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.73.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

