Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) PT at $35.15

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

