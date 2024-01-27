Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $41.44

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:YELP opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.51. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,251,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 41.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Yelp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Yelp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yelp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

