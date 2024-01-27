Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

BUD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. 979,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,964. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

