Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 190.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

